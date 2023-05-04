Dr. Aysegul Timur isset to become FGCU’s first female president

FGCU new logo. CREDIT: WINK News

Dr. Aysegul Timur is set to become Florida Gulf Coast University’s fifth president.

FGCU’s Board of Trustees made the selection Thursday following final interviews with Timur; Henry Mack III, senior chancellor of the Florida Department of Education; Neil J. MacKinnon, Ph.D., with Augusta University; and Joseph Morgan, Ph.D., the president of Morehead State University.

Timur currently works at FGCU where she serves as vice president and vice provost for Strategy and Program Innovation. The University told WINK News Timur “launched the micro-credentialing and digital badges initiative and recently led the university to receive a historic $22.9 million grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce – Economic Development Administration’s Good Jobs Challenge Grant for workforce development in Southwest Florida.”

FGCU President-Elect Aysegul Timur

Her biography on the school’s website stated “Dr. Timur received her doctoral degree in Business Administration, majoring in Economics, from the University of South Florida, and both her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration from the University of Istanbul. Her areas of specialization include business policy and organizational development, quality and continuous improvement, health (especially pharmaceutical pricing), and international economics.”

“After my own family, my kids and my husband, this is really a life achievement for me to be considered as president-elect of FGCU,” Timur said through a university press release. “What we do, the difference that we make in our students and our community – I don’t have enough words to say how honored I am to lead this great institution, and working with each one of you here, our students, our faculty and staff.”

Contract negotiations are expected to begin immediately. The Board of Governors will still need to confirm President-elect Timur’s appointment.