Detectives have arrested a 44-year-old woman at her Port St. Lucie home in connection to the theft and abandonment of a 6-week-old puppy who later died.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Onicia Marie Prince on Monday for the alleged crime.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, detectives found the American Bull Dog named G-Knight inside his dog carrier in a wooded area three days after his owner reported him stolen.

They said G-Knight died about six hours later from dehydration and malnutrition after being returned to his owner.

Deputies arrested Prince Monday morning, breaking down her door after she didn’t answer to their presence with a warrant.

You can watch video of her arrest, which the sheriff’s office shared on social media, above.

Prince is being charged with torture, inflicting pain with serious physical injury or death, abandonment of an animal, petit theft and burglary of a conveyance.