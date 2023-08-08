North Port man arrested as suspect in woman’s shooting death

Darryl Dye Credit: North Port Police

A man has been arrested for killing a 57-year-old woman inside a North Port home.

Sixty-two-year-old Darryl Dye is accused of shooting and killing a woman inside a home located on the 6000 block of Kilepa Court after recently taking up residence there.

The North Port Police Department received a call Monday from Dye regarding the deceased woman.

An investigation determined the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

After questioning, police determined Dye was a suspect in the woman’s death, and he was transported to Sarasota County Jail, where he remains with no bond.