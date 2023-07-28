17-year-old arrested for shooting that injured woman in Port Charlotte

The scene of a shooting investigation on Jamaica Street in Port Charlotte, Friday, July 28, 2023. Credit: WINK News

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office announced they have arrested a 17-year-old boy for a shooting on Jamaica Street in Port Charlotte.

Deputies responded to the shooting Thursday night that left a woman hurt.

When deputies entered the home, they found the victim with a gunshot wound that was later deemed not life-threatening.

Deputies said the parties involved were uncooperative with the deputies’ investigation.

The teen arrested is being charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, resisting without violence and violation of probation.

Deputies called this a family-related dispute.