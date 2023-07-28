WINK News

1 person injured in Port Charlotte shooting on Jamaica Street

Reporter: Tiffany Rizzo Writer: Joey Pellegrino


One person has been injured in a shooting on Jamaica Street in Port Charlotte, but deputies say no one involved in the incident is cooperating.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department has not yet said if anyone is in custody, how many people were involved or how badly the victim was injured. Deputies and a forensics team were at the roped-off Jamaica Street neighborhood investigating from Thursday night into Friday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

