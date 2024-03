Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help locating two women suspected of stealing baby formula.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the women are suspected of stealing $2,500 worth of baby formula from two different Publix stores.

Before exiting the stores, the two women concealed the baby formula in their skirts.

Crime Stoppers released images of the pair in hopes of clues from anyone who may recognize them.

If you have any information on the two women pictured, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.