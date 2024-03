From deadly crashes to takeovers on busy roads, ATV drivers are out of control in Southwest Florida.

One anonymous WINK Viewer reached out to tell us about all of the illegal and dangerous things he’s witnessed on Burnt Store Road in Cape Coral.

The man was so worried about his safety that he had to sell the home he built himself.

“You can go outside, and you can just hear them coming,” he said. “It’s a warzone here.”

According to the concerned neighbor, Every Friday and Saturday, the riders meet up at an empty plot of land about a quarter mile away from his house. Despite the distance, he can still hear them clear as day.

“It’s like, imagine if there was a bunch of Harley Davidsons in your backyard just doing donuts back there,” he said.

Dozens of ATV riders will meet up at a time, showing up at 10 p.m. and staying out past 2 or 3 a.m.

The resident told WINK News he’s reached out to the Cape Coral Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office multiple times, but he still feels like nothing is being done to stop it.

“They’ll say, ‘Well, we had higher priority calls. We don’t have the manpower.’ I mean, the list goes on and on. ‘It’s private land. We don’t have the ability to just trespass anybody.'” he said. “I’ve utilized all the proper channels, all the police, the sheriff’s everything, and nothing is getting done. It’s bad.”

The Cape resident said all his efforts have brought him and his family nothing but retaliation.

“They will bring everything they’ve got and circle our place at night. When I say our place, our neighborhood,” he said.

WINK News reached out to CCPD and LSCO for comment on the situation.

LSCO has not yet replied, but CCPD told WINK that the sergeant familiar with the incident won’t be available for a few more days.

According to Cape Coral’s Noise Ordinance rules, there are limitations between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Any unreasonably loud noises should be a minimum of 100 feet away, which fits the description.