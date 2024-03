Sometimes there truly is strength in numbers and teaming up can be the key to success. But it’s common knowledge that entering into a professional partnership is one of the chanciest moves one can make in business. Differing motivations, unequal levels of effort and power tussles are among the top reasons these relationships fail.

Therefore, Forbes magazine reports, 70% of business partnerships fail. (“How to Keep your Business Partnership from Imploding,” March 13, 2019).

For those who are considering joining a business partnership, Gulfshore Business asked for advice from three Southwest Florida business lawyers: contract and bankruptcy attorney Brian Zinn of Fort Myers; third-generation business lawyer Frank Aloia Jr. of Aloia Roland; and Ray Placid, a Naples-based contract attorney who now teaches commercial law and contract litigation at Florida Gulf Coast University.

