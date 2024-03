State lawmakers are battling balloons. Releasing balloons has been a way for people to unite during some of life’s best and worst moments.

They’re mesmerizing to watch, but is it worth it to damage the environment? That’s why a new option is flocking to center stage: doves.

The doves always find a way home. The couple who breeds them and trains them bring the birds to vigils, funerals, weddings and different events as far as 60 miles away from their Lehigh Acres home.

Even though it may day a day or two, they never stay gone for long and always eventually return to their coop.

They’re a part of the best and worst days of people’s lives and we are learning why it may soon be one of the few options you have to memorialize a goodbye to a loved one.

Rest in peace, sweet prince, but you’re going to have to change up the lyrics just this once. That’s because birds are about to get a lot more air time.

“They have a representation of the loved one that they’re releasing to go to Heaven, followed by the angels,” said Eugene Holzborn.

WINK News first met Susan and Eugene Holzborn in the summer of 2023, at the vigil at Texas Roadhouse, honoring the five teens who died after crashing into a retention pond.

“It seems to be an emotional thing with people that do this. And it’s very gratifying for us to know that these people, you know, really appreciate it,” said Eugene.

The fact is, what goes up must come down, and those balloons are downright bad for the environment, especially the animals and marine life that ingest them.

Susan knows the benefits of the birds. She’s heard people whisper heartfelt messages to them before releasing them. That’s something you just can’t do with an inanimate object.

“She held it up, and she says, ‘God, I release my son back to you and you gave him to me.’ And she said one of the most amazing farewell speeches to her son, and she just released it. Go in spirit and rest in peace,” said Eugene.

The bill is now on Governor Ron DeSantis’s desk awaiting his signature. If he signs it, anyone who intentionally releases a balloon would be looking at a fine.

Susan and Eugene say they have more dove releases planned in the coming weeks, including a funeral on Saturday and two releases on Easter.

Click here to learn more about Doves From Heaven.