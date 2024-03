Cape Coral Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Publix at 1631 Del Prado Blvd South in Cape Coral.

According to authorities, the suspect is a white male in his early to mid-twenties.

The suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie and facemask and carrying a black backpack.

The suspect fled the scene on a mountain bike and flashed a knife when confronted by management. Credit: CCPD Credit: CCPD

If you have any information on the man pictured above, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223, or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744.

You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.