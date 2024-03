Work will continue in Sanibel for temporary repairs to the shared use paths.

According to the city, during repairs, all paths will remain open, but sections may be partially blocked by barricades.

The City of Sanibel’s temporary repairs to the shared use paths will continue Wednesday through Friday.

For the safety of users, section barricades will be used to block partial sections of paths under repair.

All users are reminded to use caution while navigating around barricaded repair zones.

Repairs will occur throughout the island, including: