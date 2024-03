Sometimes, you’ve got to forget about the past to forge ahead into the future—except for when you shouldn’t.

“Ignorance is bliss, until it isn’t,” emerged as the theme of 2024 Market Trends, a Southwest Florida real estate event in which resale home expert Denny Grimes dressed the part of Men in Black. Grimes showed a clip from the movie when actor Tommy Lee Jones flashes a bright light using a neuralyzer to make someone forget about what they had just seen.

Market Trends took place March 12 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers with a crowd of about 500 real estate aficionados.

