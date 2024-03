A fight over cats, deputies said, led a man to grab a gun and shoot a woman 10 times, and now the victim is speaking about surviving the ordeal.

Body camera footage shows the bullet holes that were left behind in the Lehigh Acres home.

Lee County deputies said the victim was letting Glen White stay with her after he was evicted from his home.

White came to the home with three cats, and as the days went by, his total of cats grew to six.

The victim suggested setting up a home for the cats on her lanai, and when she went outside to do just that, the shooting began.

“The first shot hit my hand, hit my finger where it took my finger off,” said the victim, Autumn Amor, “and I was like, ‘You just shot me. You hit my finger, Glen.’ And just kept shooting. Just popped like 10 times, 15 times.”

White was a man she opened her home to, along with his three cats. Once moved in, White kept the cats coming. In four short days, he added three more.

Amor finally suggested setting up an outdoor home for them on the lanai. After hearing her idea, White pulled his gun on her.

“I thought he was gonna kill me,” said Amor. “I did. He did look at me and had the gun to my head, and at the end, but he ran out of bullets, turned out he just didn’t know how to shoot, and he told me that ‘I should kill you.'”

She said she found nothing concerning during a background check she did before he moved in and she allowed him to pay whatever he could for rent.

“I tried to help everyone. They know that’s what’s gotten me in trouble. I help out the homeless a lot. They need a place to stay. I’ve opened my home, let them sleep on my couch if you get the best shower, give them something to eat,” said Amor. “I don’t wish him harm. I just pray for him. I pray he gets the help he needs and that he gets right with God.”

Amor is shaken up by the ordeal. She told WINK News she is a cat lover and has cats of her own. She said she left the hospital earlier than doctors wanted her to so she could watch over her house and cats.

She also said she just lost her daughter back in October, so the last several months have been hard and emotional.