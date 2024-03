A family has been left cleaning up damage to their home after an object fell from the sky, piercing through the roof of a home in Collier County.

A viewer sent WINK News pictures in a panic, having no idea what had gone through his home.

Something possibly out of this world plummeted toward Earth from the sky into his family’s home in Naples through two layers of the ceiling.

It was a startling and unwelcome surprise for the Otero family, regardless of the object that came crashing through their home.

“It was a tremendous sound. It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all,” said Alejandro Otero.

Alejandro told WINK News he was on vacation when his son called.

“Something ripped through the house and then made a big hole on the floor and on the ceiling,” said Alejandro. “When we heard that, we were like, impossible, and then immediately I thought a meteorite.”

They came home early from their trip and found that an apparent man-made cylindrical-shaped object weighing nearly two pounds ripped through the ceiling and tore through the floor.

Alejandro believes it could have come from space.

“It used to have a cylindrical shape, and you can tell by the shape of the top that it traveled in this direction through the atmosphere. Whatever you burned, created in this burn and melted the metal over in this direction,” said Alejandro.

Wherever it came from, it scared the Otero family.

“I was shaking. I was completely in disbelief. What are the chances of something landing on my house with such force to cause so much damage,” Alejandro said. “I’m super grateful that nobody got hurt.”

WINK News reached out to NASA, but we haven’t heard back. WINK News also checked with a mechanic who said it’s nothing aviation-related.

The Otero family is glad it didn’t hit anyone and everyone is OK.