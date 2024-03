Credit WINK News.

A traffic stop turned into an officer-involved shooting in LaBelle Friday night.

According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried pulling over a stolen car around 8 p.m., and the situation quickly escalated.

They said the suspect hit a deputy and tossed him into a windshield.

To stop the car, deputies then began shooting at it.

The suspect was transported for medical treatment.

All three Hendry County Deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

