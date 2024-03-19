‘For Sale’ sign jokingly placed on Charlotte County deputy vehicle

Credit: The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is in good spirits after a prankster placed a ‘for sale’ sign on the windshield of a deputy patrol car.

The vehicle that had been left vacant for an extended period of time became the butt of the joke as deputies discovered the signage on Monday.

A post on the CCSO Facebook page decided to take the opportunity to enjoy the humorous gag with a post stating:

“Kinda disappointed in the minimal interest in this beautiful vehicle. Despite its high mileage and idling hours, this baby has lots of life left and plenty of stories to tell. This car has been through it all and keeps on going.”

The message concluded with a fondness of the prank; however, they’d prefer the public not mess with deputy patrol vehicles.