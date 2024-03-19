Naples mayor and city council race headed for recount

naples city council voting

Naples has yet to announce a winner for mayor and city council.

According to the unofficial vote results, both the race for Naples Mayor and Naples City Council are headed for a recount.

In the race for mayor, Heitmann and Price are separated by just .1% or just 12 votes.

In the race for city council, the third and fourth-place candidates (Barton and Perez-Benitoa) are separated by just .2%

According to the Collier County Supervisor Office of Elections: “A recount is trigged with a margin of one half of one percent. It’s not official, but it’s looking like it’s going that way.”

The Collier Supervisor of Elections Melissa R. Blazier said, “Machines recounts have been triggered in both races. Once the machine recounts have been completed, we will go into manual recounts on both.”

According to Blazier, the time and date for the machine recount will be decided in the morning.

