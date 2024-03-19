Nolita Italian restaurant offers scratch-made pizza, pasta at Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Nolita restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is the new face of Italian dining at the North Naples resort. The restaurant replaced Terrazza and offers made-from-scratch pizzas and pastas on a menu inspired by the Nolita neighborhood, short for North of Little Italy, in New York City.

Nolita brings a more up-to-date experience compared to its predecessor with the addition of brick ovens and more familiar New York-style dishes. Open to guests and locals, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

A signature appetizer is calamari soaked in milk prior to frying to ensure a crunchy texture. Pasta dishes include agnolotti with porcini mushrooms and robiola cheese and lamb ragu rigatoni.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.