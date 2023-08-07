The Ritz-Carlton, Naples expands culinary concepts with Mediterranean-style Sofra restaurant

With the highly anticipated reopening of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples, reopening came with many new additions for those planning to visit the hotel, including the 92-suite Vanderbilt Tower, 10 bungalows, 10 cabanas and an adult pool. A fresh culinary concept has also arrived at the upgraded North Naples resort with Mediterranean-style restaurant Sofra opening last month.

Sofra, a Turkish term for gathering together to enjoy an extended meal, encourages guests to do exactly that. The open-air, Turkish-style restaurant and bar at the ground level of Vanderbilt Tower, facing the Gulf, is a new spot for guests and locals to enjoy a taste of the Mediterranean through its vegetable-forward mission.

The Ritz-Carlton, Naples is already known for its variety of culinary offerings, such as sushi at Dusk, steak at The Grill or Floridian favorites at Gumbo Limbo. About four years ago, when it was time to decide what the newest culinary offering should be at the resort, the idea of a vegetable-forward concept came up. The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Executive Chef Satish Yerramilli said it’s more than just promoting a greener diet; it’s about appreciating how vegetables, when cooked correctly, can be the star of a meal.

