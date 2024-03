Edison Mall. CREDIT: WINK News

The Edison Mall in Fort Myers announced it will remain closed after a water main break.

The water main break occurred on Tuesday morning at the mall, causing it to close. It remains closed on Wednesday until further notice.

According to the mall, Dillard’s remains open during their regular hours.

