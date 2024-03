A significant police presence in a Del Prado Boulevard neighborhood of Cape Coral has been reported.

Law enforcement and fire rescue responded to the neighborhood along the 1900 block of Southeast 12th Terrace at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

A Special Response Team truck was also seen arriving on the scene.

Multiple roads near the area are blocked off.

Video footage sent to WINK News by Gabriel Torres documents the active scene.

The first video documents law enforcement running towards a canal.

An officer is then recorded holding what appears to be a long gun drawn in the direction of the canal.

Law enforcement then proceeds to rapidly approach an SUV that is seen hanging between the shore and the canal.

One office is then seen attempting to break open the passenger side window as other officers rush over to assist.

The SUV is then seen driving out of the frame.

The Cape Coral Police Department has deployed a dive team to assist in the investigation.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and we are waiting for confirmation from the police as to what is going on.

