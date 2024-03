This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Emerson Armstrong is wanted in Lee County on four felony warrants for violation of probation for grand theft, burglary, and stealing money, credit cards, and even a car. After being found guilty, he got 24 months probation which he has violated. Look for him in North Fort Myers.

Thomas Deane has been in the headlines lately after skipping out on a Lee County court date earlier in March. There is a bench warrant out for his arrest on 28 counts of possessing child pornography.

The former social studies teacher at Canterbury School faced a life sentence for the above-mentioned charges. Investigators claimed he met a minor on the dating app Grindr, where they exchanged messages on Snapchat.

Records state he cut off his ankle monitor, which last showed he was in Miami.

Brian Miles violated his probation following an arrest for trafficking fentanyl. He spent six months locked up in Lee County, followed by three years in prison. He got out on probation six months ago, but then, investigators said, he tested positive for drugs in February. He was last known to be living in Lehigh Acres.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.