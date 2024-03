Rachel at the Well, the historic statue in the City of Fort Myers, underwent its first stage of repairs on Thursday.

Hurricane Ian damaged the statue, and since then, the city has been planning on restoring it.

The statue has been concealed by orange wrap since.

The repairs also come with road closures.

According to the City of Fort Myers, Bochette Way and Lewellyn Street will be closed on March 26 from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bochette Way will be closed starting April 3 to April 29. During this time, Lewellyn Street will be open to two-way traffic.

Conservation teams are ensuring that the repairs will allow the statue to withstand future storms.

Rachel at the Well, AKA The Spirit of Fort Myers, has stood tall in front of the Edison Park Neighborhood for nearly a century.