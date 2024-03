Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking widespread rainfall throughout Southwest Florida on Friday, with a flood watch warning issued for Collier County.

The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a flood warning for parts of Southeast and Southwest Florida from Friday at 8 a.m. to Saturday at 8 p.m.

Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, and mainland Monroe County are included in the warning.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Friday: Rain is moving in for the morning commute, with widespread rain and storms continuing throughout the area.

Plenty of rain is expected as Southwest Florida can see anywhere from 2 to 4″ from Friday through Saturday, with some communities seeing more than 4″ rain.

Collier County is now on a flood watch, with road flooding possibly occurring throughout the day.

We will also see rather windy conditions with sustained winds from the SE at 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s thanks to all of the clouds and rain.

Saturday: Scattered rain and storms will again move through Southwest Florida Saturday morning.

Rain will begin to move out by midday, as drier weather is expected by the evening.

Southwest Florida will see breezy winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday: Dry conditions are back in the forecast, with temperatures starting in the lower to mid-60s.

The afternoon will be beautiful with more sun than clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.