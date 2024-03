Punta Gorda Isles and Burnt Store Isles residents who live along canals will have their seawalls repaired or replaced at no extra cost. Damaged by Hurricane Ian, the seawalls will be funded by the canal maintenance fund, which residents pay into yearly as part of their property taxes.

A salesperson at Marine Contracting Group in Punta Gorda said it would cost between $30,000 and $40,000 to replace an 80-foot-long seawall, which is the size of a standard lot in Punta Gorda Isles.

A single-family residence in Punta Gorda Isles is assessed to have a $1,100 canal maintenance fee. The fee for multifamily properties is assessed by the number of linear feet, said Melissa Reichert, Punta Gorda assistant city manager.

