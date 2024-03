A firefighter has been injured after responding to a house fire early Monday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday evening, The Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire on Arlington Street.

“I thought for sure the house next door was going to catch fire and the one behind,” said one neighbor.

As thick black smoke filled the sky, concerned neighbors lined up and down Arlington Street, along with the man who lived there.

According to authorities, a neighbor was able to help the homeowner escape the fire.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo spoke with neighbors who said they watched the fire spread from the man’s barn to his home. Thankfully, the fire didn’t spread any further.

“There’s no damage to the neighbor’s home,” said Fire Chief Tracy McMillion. “Maybe a flower or two. But outside, there’s no other damage to their houses. But it did spread pretty rapidly upon his property.”

McMillion also said the wind, along with the material inside the home, made it harder to fight the fire.

“It’s a house that’s actually full of a lot of materials,” said McMillion. “I guess some would deem it a hoarder house to some degree. And there’s a lot of access troubles.”

Although the homeowner was able to make it out safely, McMillion said one of their own was injured.

“Unfortunately, one of our firefighters actually had to be transported to the hospital for some burns to his back,” said McMillion.

The State Fire Marshall is no longer investigating the fire. The cause of the fire was confirmed to be electrical.

Fort Myers Fire crew will remain on the scene overnight to make sure the fire doesn’t flare up again.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.