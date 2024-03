Most athletes feel some sort of love for the game they’re playing, but one young woman felt that drive disappear. So, she decided to put her coaching cap on with the hopes she could inspire others.

After three years of playing softball for Florida SouthWestern University, Feline Poot thought her playing career was over.

The three-time All-American joined the Bucs coaching staff.

“I love being on this side of the game and of the field. It’s definitely different. I’ve gained a new respect towards coaching,” said Poot.

It wasn’t long before she missed being on the diamond herself.

“I got a new excitement and love for the game being on the other side of the field. That just got me excited to play again,” said Poot.

That’s when she decided to take a leap and sign with Southeastern Louisiana University.

“He texted me, he’s like, ‘I don’t know, if you miss playing, but if you want to have a conversation about possibly paying again, just let me know.’ And I was like, actually, I would like to see what my options are,” said Poot.

She is all in. That means coaching, getting her bachelor’s and getting back in softball shape.

“That’s definitely different than just running on the treadmill, lifting some weights. Softball shape is something different. So I really have to get back in the gym now and get back on the field to get back in shape,” said Poot.

After moving from the Netherlands, Florida has become Poot’s second home, with Florida SouthWestern acting as her family.

Poot’s reignited love for the game is scorching. She feels ready to start a new chapter at the D-1 level in Hammond, Louisiana.