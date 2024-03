Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority forecasts a pleasant Monday with cool morning temperatures and breezy afternoon conditions with wind gusts possibly reaching 30 mph.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Partly cloudy and pleasant start with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s.

Sun and clouds can be expected throughout Monday, with breezy conditions forecasted for the afternoon.

Wind speeds from the southeast will approach Southwest Florida at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 30 mph.

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon and in the lower to mid-80s.

Tuesday: Slightly milder start with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon, with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Wednesday: Pleasant morning with a few clouds and temperatures starting in the mid to upper 60s.

In the afternoon, more clouds will move in, but Southwest Florida will still see sun and clouds throughout the day.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-80s.