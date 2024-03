Punta Gorda Planning Commission approved the city’s updated Local Register of Historic Places after mailers were sent to owners whose properties were deemed historic. The commission’s recommendation will be sent to City Council to be voted on in April.

The register was compiled by the Historic Preservation Advisory Board, or HPAB.

HPAB review began in April 2017 and ended in February 2018. It reviewed 370 structures on the Florida Master Site File and all National Register listings, including 125 in the district and seven individual structures. The latter’s number was reduced by one, as A.C. Freeman House was listed twice.

