The Weather Authority is forecasting areas of rain that will be sliding down the coast for Wednesday evening and overnight.

On Thursday, there will be a partly to mostly cloudy start with isolated rain and a few storms possible.

A cold front will move through Southwest Florida with scattered rain, and a few storms will be possible in the morning and early afternoon.

Besides the rain, windy conditions with gusts ranging from 25 to 40 mph are expected Thursday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

There will be cooler mornings and dry afternoons towards the Easter weekend.