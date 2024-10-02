Scattered rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered storms and high temperatures are back in the forecast for this Wednesday. Due to a development in the Caribbean that will head into the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida can expect heavy rainfall to begin next week.”
Scattered rain and storms continue for your Wednesday afternoon plans.
Rain and storms will increase throughout the afternoon and continue into the evening.
Highs will be a touch cooler, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Humid conditions continue for Thursday morning with a few coastal showers possible.
Scattered rain and storms return for Thursday afternoon and will continue through the evening.
Temperatures remain at and above average with highs in the lower 90s.
Starting mainly dry Friday morning with a few coastal showers possible.
While lunchtime will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the afternoon and continue through the evening.
This means we will have some rain lingering for high school football games.
Highs will be warm once again and in the lower 90s.
The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on a lot of activity in the tropics.
Hurricane Kirk is in the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane Thursday afternoon.
There are 2 other areas of interest, one offshore of Africa and the other in the Western Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico.
Despite all of that activity, WINK News’ Weather Authority Meteorologists are more focused on the disturbance that has a medium chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.
A broad trough of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the southwestern Caribbean Sea into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the broader disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico.
Models continue to keep the development of this system on the weaker side, with heavy rain looking to have the main impact on Sunday through most of next week.
Weather Authority Meteorologists will watch this trend closely and let you know how much rain we can see on TV on WINK News.