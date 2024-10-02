Scattered rain and storms Wednesday afternoon and evening

Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Scattered storms and high temperatures are back in the forecast for this Wednesday. Due to a development in the Caribbean that will head into the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida can expect heavy rainfall to begin next week.”

Wednesday

Scattered rain and storms continue for your Wednesday afternoon plans.

Rain and storms will increase throughout the afternoon and continue into the evening.

Highs will be a touch cooler, in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday

Humid conditions continue for Thursday morning with a few coastal showers possible.

Scattered rain and storms return for Thursday afternoon and will continue through the evening.

Temperatures remain at and above average with highs in the lower 90s.

Friday

Starting mainly dry Friday morning with a few coastal showers possible.

While lunchtime will be dry, scattered rain and storms will develop throughout the afternoon and continue through the evening.

This means we will have some rain lingering for high school football games.

Highs will be warm once again and in the lower 90s.

The Weather Authority is keeping an eye on a lot of activity in the tropics.

Hurricane Kirk is in the Central Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane Thursday afternoon.

There are 2 other areas of interest, one offshore of Africa and the other in the Western Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico.

Despite all of that activity, WINK News’ Weather Authority Meteorologists are more focused on the disturbance that has a medium chance of developing in the Gulf of Mexico over the next seven days.



A broad trough of low pressure is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms from the southwestern Caribbean Sea into the southern Gulf of Mexico.

Environmental conditions could support some gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend as the broader disturbance moves fully into the Gulf of Mexico.

Models continue to keep the development of this system on the weaker side, with heavy rain looking to have the main impact on Sunday through most of next week.

Weather Authority Meteorologists will watch this trend closely and let you know how much rain we can see on TV on WINK News.