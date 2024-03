A heartbreaking goodbye.

Family and friends gathered for the funeral of 15-year-old Kayla Rincon-Miller.

A young life was taken far too early when she was shot and killed in Cape Coral in March while walking to McDonald’s with a group of friends.

In the days since the cold-blooded killing, her memorial site has been a place of prayer, pain and support.

This memorial has been growing with so many personal things left by family and the community.

As Rincon-Miller is laid to rest, the community is still hopeful the other people responsible for her murder will be caught and that her family will have answers and justice.

There’s still so much pain in this community for family and for people who never even knew her.

A mom named Paris never knew Rincon-Miller but has a young daughter. She said going to the movies is something her daughter will do one day, and she can’t imagine the pain the family is feeling.

That’s why, over and over, she keeps coming back to the memorial to pray.

“We heard the ambulance that night and obviously, we didn’t think anything of it because the hospital is right there, but just seeing the news the next morning. I mean, how terrifying it is that they’re so close. It’s definitely scary,” Paris said.

Thursday afternoon, family and friends laid Rincon-Miller to rest.

The family asked for privacy, so from a distance, WINK watched as loved ones embraced each other at her celebration of life.

Now, the community is hoping the other people responsible for Rincon-Miller’s death are brought to justice.

We’ve met so many people at the memorial site who don’t know Rincon-Miller or her family.

But many of them are parents, and they just can’t fathom the pain the family is feeling after losing Rincon Miller, who had her whole life ahead of her.