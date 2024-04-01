CDC announces that human tested positive for bird-flu

Dairy cows are testing positive for Bird-flu, and now at least one human has caught the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control said someone in Texas caught bird flu after being around sick cows.

Now, the agency is warning everyone to stay away from any sick or dead birds as well as raw milk, products made from raw milk, feces, and litter.

But still, the CDC says not to stress about catching it. Multiple government agencies said the virus has not changed enough over the years to jump to humans, so the risk to the public is low.

Now, they’re doing more testing to better understand what’s going on.

The FDA, CDC, and USDA said they tested sick cattle in Kansas, Texas, Michigan, New Mexico and Idaho after they were experiencing decreased lactation, low appetite and other symptoms.

The agencies add animals that usually get the bird flu get it from eating sick or infected birds, but its possible the cows were getting each other sick.

Just a few days ago, goats in Minnesota tested positive for the bird flu.

Earlier this year, tens of thousands of seals and sea lions died from the virus. A polar bear also died from it last fall.

But don’t worry about the milk in your fridge. Only milk from healthy cows gets put on grocery shelves.

The government said any milk that came from any sick cows is being diverted and destroyed.

You also don’t need to worry about prices right now either.

The government added the milk that’s been tossed will not have a big impact on supply. The country typically has a large supply in the spring.