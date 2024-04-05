Patrol car crashes in Fort Myers

CREDIT: FHP

Westbound lanes on a busy road saw a bit of traffic after a patrol car crashed in Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, authorities were dispatched to a patrol car crashing on Palm Beach Boulevard off Marsh Ave at 2 p.m.

Authorities arrived less than five minutes later.

The westbound lanes on Marsh Avenue have cleared up after there was some congestion following the crash.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

WINK News will update this article with new information when it is available.