Photo by Drew Rae on Pexels.com

The upcoming solar eclipse is sure to mystify millions of people, further incentivizing Southwest Floridians to search for the best viewing location.

According to NASA, In 2017, a total solar eclipse captured the attention of 215 million U.S. adults either directly or digitally.

The excitement generated by the upcoming eclipse stems from the length prediction of totality nearly doubling from 2017 into 2024.

Depending on the location, viewers may witness the total solar eclipse lasting for around 4 minutes and 28 seconds.

NASA revealed that the path of totality increased due to the Sun’s outer atmosphere, called the corona, being much wider during the upcoming total solar eclipse than during the eclipse in 2017.

The predictive range will be around 108 and 122 miles wide, allowing for more potential ground coverage.

The Southwest Florida Astronomical Society has telescopes primed for the upcoming eclipse in downtown Fort Myers, offering free observation for locals.

A limited supply of free solar eclipse glasses and viewers and educational material about astronomy and the eclipse will be provided.

Several events are set to host viewing parties for the upcoming celestial spectacle.

Here is a list of events being held to witness the eclipse in community: