FEMA has provided an update regarding the National Flood Insurance Program issue via a letter and an attached document to Lee County.

According to the letter, staff subject matter experts are currently reviewing the information.

Lee County Manager Dave Harner and city managers from impacted municipalities – Bonita Springs, Cape Coral, the Town of Fort Myers Beach and the Village of Estero – met with FEMA representatives late Monday.

The county will work with its partners at FEMA during the 30-day extension period granted in the just-received letter.

Lee County will soon launch a landing page dedicated to the issue.

Visitors to the site can review publicly available documentation and other information.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners said they are committed to retaining the Community Rating System (CRS) rating of 5 to maintain the discount available to residents with National Flood Insurance Program policies.

An update will be provided when additional information is available.