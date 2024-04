Staci Fisher hasn’t had power since Sunday morning.

“I personally called them first through their system, it went to another location, and then it was sent to them as an emergency twice,” said Fisher. Apparently, I wasn’t the only one. It was other neighbors that were also doing this and getting no communication back.”

She lives at Camden Cove Vanderbilt Place in Collier County, where 18 other people are dealing with the same problem.

“There’s no power, there’s no electric, so everyone’s taking cold showers,” said Sophia Evans, who also lives at Vanderbilt Place.

Evans said she’s been in contact with the Sentry Property Management team for months now. She’s had issues with a fire panel that needs to be replaced, A/C leaking from her upstairs neighbor, and now no power.

“I’ve talked to about four different reps over the past six months about various issues that they have promised to fix,” she added.

She says it hasn’t helped.

“Well, there’s not really any other option than to move out we’ve basically exhausted contacting almost everyone we can,” she said.

Fisher lives with her daughter and told WINK News she’s done everything she can from going to their office and calling people to find out when the power will be restored.

“I actually have two older dogs and my daughter I have custody of, and I can’t obviously get her back. Because she can’t live in a house like that,” Fisher explained.

She shared an update with us from property management that says:

We’re in the process of finalizing an agreement to fix the electrical problem. The company is estimating that the work can be done sometime next week.

FPL says it is up to the property owner to make the repair before they can turn the power back on.

“Why is there no electrician anywhere in the two counties that can work with us or anybody to work with us or even the management company to come out and check on us,” Fisher asked.

WINK News talked with others who live here who say they’re staying at a hotel or with loved ones, but others have pets and have made the decision to stay home and deal with the heat.

We reached out to Sentry Property Management a few times this week, but didn’t get a response.