Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking sunny skies and warmer temperatures following a cool Monday morning start.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: Clear sky with cool temperatures for this morning’s commute.

Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: A cool morning start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Wednesday: Milder morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest Florida can expect sun and clouds in the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.