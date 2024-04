Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels.com

A stomach bug is making a lot of people sick in Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Giardia duodenalis is a common intestinal parasite found worldwide, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation and untreated water sources.

It is often transmitted through ingesting contaminated water or food or through direct contact with infected individuals or animals.

Once ingested, the stomach bug can cause a condition known as giardiasis, characterized by symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

In 2023, the state of Florida reported 320 cases in the calendar year. This year, 378 cases have been reported as of April, a 16.62% increase year-over-year.

As many as 42 of the cases were reported in just the previous 52 weeks.

While many individuals infected with giardiasis may not develop symptoms, those who do may experience discomfort and inconvenience for several weeks.

In some cases, especially among vulnerable populations such as young children, the elderly and individuals with weakened immune systems, the stomach illness can lead to more severe complications requiring medical attention.

Preventing giardia infection primarily involves practicing good hygiene and taking precautions when consuming water or food from potentially contaminated sources.

Simple measures such as washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, avoiding drinking untreated water from lakes, rivers or streams and properly treating water before consumption can significantly reduce the risk of infection.