Possible human smuggling operation discovered while approaching Florida. CREDIT: FWC

Authorities from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stopped a possible human smuggling operation by working with local, state and federal authorities.

According to FWC, the Air and Marine Operations Center in Miami-Dade County told other agencies a possible human smuggling operation was nearing the South Florida coast on Friday.

Miami-Dade County Police were the first to stop the 60-foot yacht but were soon joined by agencies from the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard, and CBP Air and Marine Operations at the scene.

Once authorities got on board the yacht, they discovered approximately 30 Haitian migrants along with two alleged human smugglers.

“Our law enforcement is working diligently with local, state and federal partners to address the influx of migrants in the Florida Keys and along the coast through increased surveillance efforts and resources. I want to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership in addressing this important issue,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young.

The migrants were taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Coast Guard to get repatriated.

One of the suspects was transferred to Homeland Security Investigations custody.