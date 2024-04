During an April 17 discussion of Punta Gorda’s capital improvement projects for fiscal year 2025, City Council members made public safety projects a priority.

A new public safety building is needed due to the county’s population growth, and the city’s police and fire departments are outgrowing their present building at 1410 Tamiami Trail.

Voters approved a referendum for a 1% sales tax option with funding that runs until the last three months of 2026. The proposed fiscal year 2025 budget shows a 1% sales tax revenue of $4,438,913.

A committee was formed after the sales tax option was approved, and members suggested where the money should be spent, with the city making the final decision.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.