Suicide prevention program aims to help teenagers nationwide

The California Department of Public Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention created a campaign to bring hope to teens in need of help.

While suicide continues to be a leading cause of death among young people, the California Department of Public Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention has launched the “Never a Bother” campaign.

Those who have had suicidal experiences can seek guidance through community-based organizations and tribal partners, diverse focus groups, and guidance from our youth advisory board, whose members are all between the ages of 16 and 25.

Teenagers and young adults have gathered together to discuss their stories of suicidal feelings and the process for recovery, with hopes that those experiencing similar feelings can seek the help they need.

The group stated the need for partnerships to widen the range needed to reach those who live in areas that are “disproportionally impacted by suicide.”

If you or a loved one are experiencing feelings of suicide, Southwest Florida has several resources that can be accessed:

The national suicide prevention and crisis hotline is 988, which provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress in the United States.