September is suicide prevention month. This is the time to remember the heavy toll mental health struggles take on our veterans.

While the heartbreaking reality is that even one loss is too many, there has been progress. Veteran suicides have dropped from 22 deaths per day to 17.

Every day, countless veterans battle a war that can’t be seen.

Joel Daugherty is a Marine Corps Corporal and Vietnam Veteran who says he knows about that mental health battle.

“Pain. It’s an extremely stressful feeling to be so alone,” said Daugherty. “No one understands what we did. They don’t get it, and I don’t think they ever will.”

Daugherty is a Purple Heart recipient who was wounded in Vietnam. He now spends his days at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Lehigh Acres, so he is no stranger to the struggles veterans endure.

“The impact is still there,” said Daugherty. “This suicide thing looms within all of us.”

Daugherty said he wants everyone to know they can play a vital role in a veteran’s life,

“Show them that you care. Show them that you support what they did and why they did it,” said Daugherty.

Dr. Carrie-Ann Gibson is a VA mental health expert. She echoes Daugherty’s sentiment.

“There’s only that small number of people who have served in the military. It’s important to celebrate these folks,” said Gibson. “If you could thank them, quietly thank them, and support them, it makes a big difference.”

Daugherty said that helping others fight their silent battle with suicidal thoughts has, in many ways, saved his own life.

“Kept me alive, kept me from doing what they wanted to do,” said Daughterly.

Janet Gates is a social worker and advocate for veterans’ mental health. She said that asking for help is a sign of strength.

“The bravest thing a veteran may do is reach out for help,” said Gates. “It is not a sign of weakness to get help.”

Daugherty wants his service and the service of his fellow veterans remembered.

“We don’t want to be forgotten,” said Daugherty. “We want to be remembered for who we are and what we did.”

Since its start, the Veterans Crisis Line has received, on average, nearly half a million calls a year, providing veterans with help and resources immediately.

The Veterans Crisis Line hotline is free and you can reach out by dialing 988.