Isolated rain this Monday morning, then dry and breezy conditions

The Weather Authority is tracking isolated rain storms this Monday morning; pleasant afternoon conditions are expected.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Monday: This morning, a thin line of rain and storms are moving through Southwest Florida.

By midday, the area will be drier, with clouds moving out early in the afternoon and highs in the lower to mid-80s.

Breezy winds are expected, with gusts ranging from 20 to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly clear and cooler start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Mostly sunny for the day, with low humidity expected.

Highs will be seasonal and in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Another pleasant start with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Southwest Florida will see sun and clouds for the afternoon with slightly milder temperatures.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Due to the low humidity and warm temperatures, there is a chance of a few brush fires popping up midweek.