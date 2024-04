Roselyn Hoffman, a blind singer, has captured hearts with her inspiring story.

Growing up, Roselyn faced the trials of middle school and adolescence.

Born with Leber congenital amaurosis, a degenerative retinal condition, Roselyn has navigated life’s obstacles with grace and determination.

Roselyn found solace in music, bonding with her sisters over Disney music and church choir.

Music became a beacon of light, guiding her through the darkness of her visual impairment.

Despite challenges fitting in during middle school, Roselyn’s love for music remained steadfast, leading her to join the Gulfshore Opera alongside her two sisters.

Roselyn’s confidence has not only been shaped by her sisters who encourage her to reach for the stars, but it’s also been shaped by her experience at Lighthouse of SWFL.

Lighthouse of SWFL is a non-profit, which offers a wide range of services across Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties, supporting people of all ages. It provides crucial rehabilitation and support services to help people with visual impairments lead independent and fulfilling lives in society.

Roselyn teaches and works with kids there.

It’s also where she met her husband. Together, they have a child, who Roselyn sings lullabies to.

The same lullabies her aunt and mother sang to Roselyn.

Lighthouse gave Roselyn the confidence to show off her beautiful voice to captivate audiences in Gulfshore Opera’s production of Puccini’s “Turandot.”

Roselyn has performed in a couple of shows already and has more to go.

“This was just amazing,” said Roselyn. “It was so cool to be just on that stage.”

Lightning, Roselyn’s guide dog, sits in the audience with her husband. Roselyn’s sisters guide her on stage.

“Don’t know that I would have felt as comfortable doing this without them there,” said Roselyn.

“Turandot” – the grand production has two more shows ahead.

April 24 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda starting at 7:00 p.m.

April 27 at Hayes Hall, Artis Naples, also at 7 p.m.