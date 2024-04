Local restaurateurs Rocio Navarrete and Mariano Maldonado are beginning a new chapter with El Gaucho Trattoria at 14700 Tamiami Trail N., Unit 5, in North Naples. The restaurant will seat 150 indoor and outdoor guests, with the expected opening to be within the next two weeks.

The married couple has two El Gaucho Inca locations in Lee County, with the most recent restaurant being El Gaucho Deli Café in Estero, which opened in 2022.

After opening three Peruvian and Argentinian restaurants inspired by Navarrete and Maldonado’s heritage, the couple is departing from their usual concept and diving into Maldonado’s Italian heritage for their new restaurant.

