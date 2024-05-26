WINK Neighborhood Watch: Fraud, Pedophilia and Sexual Battery

WINK News
Authorities are responding to a crash investigation after a truck became submerged in a Cape Coral canal.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person deceased.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features a ballet bamboozle, a sting operation and sexual assault.
Most of Southwest Florida will be rain-free, hot, and sunny today.
On Saturday, the new business opened its doors to the public.
Rapper Sean Kingston and his mother stole more than $1 million through fraud, authorities say
Charlotte County Fire-EMS said they treated the two-year-old boy, who had a gunshot injury to the hand.
NCAA and Power Five conferences agree on settlement that will allow schools to pay student athletes and share revenue.
This weekend is much more than just a backyard barbecue and some time off work. It allows us to remember our nation’s heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
Businesses on Sanibel and Captiva told WINK News they’re ready for the wave of tourism.
Hot and humid weather for your holiday weekend. The UV index will be an 11!
Memorial Day, a day of remembrance for those who have died in the military, honors those who have served in the armed forces.
Along 27th Street West in Lehigh Acres, neighbors knew it was only a matter of time before the lots next to them were developed.
Evangelical Christian School honors state champion softball team with parade on campus.
With a very active Atlantic hurricane season ahead, they’re not taking anything for granted.
Nicole Christine Saunders. Credit: Naples Police Department
Nicole Christine Saunders has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $150,000 from the Naples Ballet.
According to police, the 54-year-old was the organization’s office manager.
Detectives began their investigation after the owner of Naples Ballet, located at 1005 5th Ave. North, contacted police on Dec. 5, 2022, to report more than $100,000 lost through fraudulent acts.
Saunders allegedly created a fictitious company that processes payments for credit cards belonging to Naples Ballet.
She then conducted 298 fraudulent transactions from 2019 to 2022, totaling over $153,000.
Saunders was charged with scheming to defraud, grand theft over $100,000, and criminal use of personal identification information.
Cosme Bejaran has been arrested, along with eight other men, for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO said the arrests were all part of an operation that deputies conducted.
Each man faces at least one count of obscene communication or travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child.
Many of the text messages sent by these men are too graphic to mention, but Bejaran knew what he was doing was wrong.
He said, “If I get caught with a girl like you, I will go to prison forever,” and, “Have you ever seen the show ‘How to Catch a Predator?’”
Bejaran is still in custody, but some of the other men have bonded out of jail.
Christian Edward Hartman has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.
According to police, Christian Edward Hartman, 28, was arrested on Thursday after the father of the victim reported the alleged sexual battery of his daughter.
Hartman allegedly met the victim at a car meet-up a few days prior, where they had exchanged phone numbers while telling the girl he was 18 years old.
According to police, Hartman then asked the victim to enter his van to listen to music.
The victim told police that was when he attacked her, mentioning that the van had no seats, only a mattress and curtains covering the windows.
Hartman faces one count of sexual battery.
READ MORE: 28-year-old Cape Coral man accused of raping 15-year-old girl