WINK Neighborhood Watch: Fraud, Pedophilia and Sexual Battery

Nicole Christine Saunders. Credit: Naples Police Department

Nicole Christine Saunders has been arrested for allegedly stealing over $150,000 from the Naples Ballet.

According to police, the 54-year-old was the organization’s office manager.

Detectives began their investigation after the owner of Naples Ballet, located at 1005 5th Ave. North, contacted police on Dec. 5, 2022, to report more than $100,000 lost through fraudulent acts.

Saunders allegedly created a fictitious company that processes payments for credit cards belonging to Naples Ballet.

She then conducted 298 fraudulent transactions from 2019 to 2022, totaling over $153,000.

Saunders was charged with scheming to defraud, grand theft over $100,000, and criminal use of personal identification information.

CREDIT: LCSO

Cosme Bejaran has been arrested, along with eight other men, for trying to lure children, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said the arrests were all part of an operation that deputies conducted.

Each man faces at least one count of obscene communication or travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

Many of the text messages sent by these men are too graphic to mention, but Bejaran knew what he was doing was wrong.

He said, “If I get caught with a girl like you, I will go to prison forever,” and, “Have you ever seen the show ‘How to Catch a Predator?’”

Bejaran is still in custody, but some of the other men have bonded out of jail.

Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Christian Edward Hartman has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 15-year-old.

According to police, Christian Edward Hartman, 28, was arrested on Thursday after the father of the victim reported the alleged sexual battery of his daughter.

Hartman allegedly met the victim at a car meet-up a few days prior, where they had exchanged phone numbers while telling the girl he was 18 years old.

According to police, Hartman then asked the victim to enter his van to listen to music.

The victim told police that was when he attacked her, mentioning that the van had no seats, only a mattress and curtains covering the windows.

Hartman faces one count of sexual battery.

