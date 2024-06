This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an alleged animal abuser, drug activity near a daycare and a couple caught in the act. John Cuomo mugshot. CREDIT: LCSO

John Cuomo has been arrested for animal abuse after the Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida reported the neglect of three Dalmations to the Lee County Sheriff’s office.

Deputies learned all the dogs were kept inside the garage without any air conditioning or access to food or water.

LCSO posted a video of the arrest and the condition of the dogs to social media.

The Dalmatians reached a point of malnourishment so severe you can their skeletons underneath their fur.

Cuomo was charged with three counts of aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of abandonment of animals and resisting arrest.

Amanda Devitt (top left), Russell Hanzevack (bottom left), Peter Rogers (top right), and Tamara Paul (bottom right). Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Peter Rogers has been arrested along with three others after allegedly being involved in drug activity near a daycare in Cape Coral.

According to Cape Coral PD, detectives were investigating a home at 1343 SE 16th Place because of numerous complaints about drug activity from nearby businesses, including a daycare.

The complaints stated that people living at the home were throwing paraphernalia, including needles, in the daycare dumpster across the street.

The 47-year-old was arrested along with Russell Hanzevack, Amanda Devitt, and Tamara Paul.

READ MORE: 4 arrested after allegedly tossing medical syringes into daycare dumpster in Cape Coral

Allysia Razo (left) and Zadok Westfield (right)

Zadok Westfield and Allyssia Razo have been arrested after they were caught having sex in broad daylight on the Naples pier on Memorial Day.

According to police a group of kids saw the couple in the act and asked their family what was happening.

After receiving calls from beachgoers, police arrived to find Razo and Westfield in the middle of the act.

After shouting out to the couple to stop, police said they could see Westfield “completely nude,” and they saw Razo adjust her swimsuit to cover herself before jumping off the pier to try and swim away from cops.

The duo could face felony charges, which could land the two on the sex offender registry.

So far, the two are only facing charges for trespassing and disturbing the peace. Razo is also facing a resisting charge for trying to get away.