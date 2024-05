Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking record-high heat this Thursday, with scattered storms expected in the afternoon and evening.

WINK Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Record heat back into the forecast for this Thursday afternoon. Temperatures in Lee County are expected to soar into the mid 90s.”

Thursday is beginning a touch cooler and less humid with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

The heat continues to be the big story, with record highs this Thursday afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 90s, and temperatures will “feel like” 99 – 103°.

Luckily, we will see relief this afternoon, with scattered rain and storms popping up throughout the afternoon and evening.

More of you, along and west of I-75, will see these storms today.

Temperatures on Friday morning will start in the lower to mid-70s.

Friday morning will start dry, with scattered rain and storms developing in the afternoon and evening.

Hot temperatures continue before the storms develop with highs in the mid 90s.

Similar to Thursday, our Southwest Florida sea breeze will develop closer to the coast which means more of you will see those storms Friday.

Starting pleasant for your Saturday morning plans with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

A weak cold front arrives early on Saturday so expect a cooler and breezy afternoon.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but we’ll see a mainly dry day. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.