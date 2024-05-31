SWFL community reacts to Trump’s guilty verdict

Former President Donald Trump held his first press conference Friday since being convicted of falsifying business records.

“This is a scam. This is a rigged trial,” he said.

WINK News talked to people in downtown Fort Myers to get their opinion on the verdict.

“It’s not very surprising because he didn’t really do the smartest decisions in the past,” said Victoria.

“Pretty sure everything that he’s been charged with is not anything new,” said Sam Engelhardt.

Those were the reactions we got on camera. Off-camera was a lot of the same.

“I think it’ll draw the line even sharper in between the two parties as far as like defining like, which side they’re on what, politically speaking,” Engelhardt said.

Twelve New York jurors unanimously agreed Thursday that Trump falsified business records to hide a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Olivia was disappointed to hear of the conviction.

“The fact that he was a former president, I feel like we should expect a lot more positive things from him. It’s a little unfortunate,” Olivia said.

We asked the girls if the ruling changes anything for them in November.

“I just want the best for the future in our country, and the fact that he’s now a convicted felon really does raise some alarm,” Victoria said.

Englehardt told us he wants to see a debate between Trump and President Joe Biden before making his decision.

“So what statements as they have now, are they going to stay the same as what they were in the past?” Englehardt said

Trump also mentioned his legal team plans to appeal the conviction.